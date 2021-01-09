Dense fog engulfs Delhi, min temperature drops to 11.8 degree Celsius

New Delhi, Jan 09 (ANI): A thick blanket of fog continued to engulf the national capital leading to poor visibility in several areas in the morning of January 09. Parts of the northern India are under the spell of severe cold, making the daily lives difficult for citizens. Minimum temperature of 12.2 degrees Celsius and 11.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Palam and Safdarjung respectively, reported India Meteorological Department.