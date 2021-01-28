Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi With Low Visibility in Most Parts of NCR, See Pics

The fissures in the farmers’ unions are becoming stark now, with each one accusing the other of perpetrating the violence in Delhi.
Coimbatore-based Srivaru Motors has launched its Prana electric motorbike in India. It can be booked via the company's website by paying a token amount of Rs. 1,999 and deliveries should commence from March. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty look and is offered with a choice of two battery packs. It can clock a top-speed of 123km/h. Here's our roundup.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that freedom of speech is not absolute while hearing petitions seeking a stay on cases filed against the makers of web series Tandav, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. A bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and also including R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah, suggested the petitioners approach High Courts. Here are more details.
In the January 19 judgment, the Bombay High Court said groping a minor's breast without "skin-to-skin contact" cannot be termed sexual assault as defined under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Amitabh Bachchan has showed off his new breathing mask on social media and his grandkids are loving it.
<p>(Eds: Adds details, background) Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI) A grand memorial for late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, modelled on a phoenix to depict her political resurgence against all odds, was unveiled here on Wednesday with incumbent K Palaniswami vowing to form 'Amma's' government after the coming assembly elections.</p>
For a country, which has for long, profoundly believed in Deng Xiaoping’s philosophy of ‘hide your strength, bide your time’, and one which proficiently analyses every plan before putting it to execution, it is highly unlikely that the Sikkim incident was an act of impulse.
The UK variant of the virus is said to be 70 per cent more infectious than the Wuhan strain and is more lethal.
It is evident that the Republic Day violence had nothing to do with farmers' protests: this was only an attempt to throw the country into political turmoil.
The photomontages of Bernie Sanders show no sign of slowing, and are even reaching the highest political spheres as the likes of Justin Trudeau jump onboard the craze.
When the former TMC stalwart was asked if he is the BJP’s face for this year’s assembly elections in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari asserted that he joined the saffron party “as a true patriot”. “The decision to pick a Chief Ministerial face is not taken personally, but at a party level,” he said.
Donald Trump has lost his social media megaphone, the power of government and the unequivocal support of his party's elected leaders. But a week after leaving the White House in disgrace, a largescale Republican defection that would ultimately purge him from the party appears unlikely.
Just when Manchester United's players were starting to have the look of potential champions, they threw in their sloppiest performance this season to lose to the Premier League's worst team.
The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft featured for the first time in India's Republic Day flypast as it carried out the 'Brahmastra' formation alone and was part of the 'Eklavya' formation with four other fighter jets
<p>Thane, Jan 26 (PTI) In a surprise move, Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan, Shrikant Shinde, walked into a programme organised by an MLA of opposition BJP on Tuesday.</p>
Sasikala is set to be freed from the Parappana Agrahara central jail after close to four years of imprisonment. She was convicted in a disproportionate assets case on February 14, 2017 and will be released after paying a Rs 10-crore fine, failing which her imprisonment would have been extended by 13 more months.
The latest development brings to an end years of effort by the Donald Trump administration to rescind an Obama era regulation that allowed a certain subset of spouses of H1B visa holders to work in the US.
30 men will get into the ring to fight for glory, hoping to be the last man standing. The winner will have a special opportunity at WrestleMania.
Bombay HC had said that groping a minor’s breast without “skin to skin contact” can’t be termed as sexual assault.
In order to be eligible to apply, all the candidates must have a graduation degree from any recognised board, or university or any equivalent institution