Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi With Low Visibility in Most Parts of NCR, See Pics

Coimbatore-based Srivaru Motors has launched its Prana electric motorbike in India. It can be booked via the company's website by paying a token amount of Rs. 1,999 and deliveries should commence from March. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty look and is offered with a choice of two battery packs. It can clock a top-speed of 123km/h. Here's our roundup.