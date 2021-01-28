Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi With Low Visibility in Most Parts of NCR, See Pics

  • 1/5

    Delhi witnesses 0% visibility on Thursday as a blanket of fog shrouds the national capital.

  • 2/5

    India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a minimum temperature of 4°C and a maximum temperature of 21°C for Thursday.

  • 3/5

    Visual of cattle amid fog shrouding the national capital.

  • Keep up to speed at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Keep up to speed at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/5

    Delhi remains enveloped in a layer of fog.

  • 5/5

    Visual from Noida as fog engulfs Delhi-NCR.

Delhi witnessed 0% visibility on Thursday as a blanket of fog shrouded the national capital. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a minimum temperature of 4°C and a maximum temperature of 21°C for the day.

Latest stories