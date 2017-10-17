Denmark Open: Want to Win Every Match I Play, Says Kidambi Srikanth

Talking about his strategy, Srikanth insisted that he is looking forward to reduce his easy mistakes and make a plan according to his opponent.

New Delhi: Kidambi Srikanth, who is eyeing a winning start in the Denmark Open Super Series Premier, wants to be consistent and win every single match. The tournament begins today and the 24-year-old will head into Denmark Open as eighth-seed.

“Nothing much has changed, everything’s still the same and I want to win every match I play,” Srikanth told ANI.

Srikanth will start as hot favourite, following three back-to-back final appearances out of which he won two titles at Indonesia and Australia. He had also made two quarterfinal finishes at Glasgow World Championship and Japan Open.

Now, he would be looking to add another title to his account when he opens his campaign in Denmark against a qualifier.

Talking about his strategy, Srikanth insisted that he is looking forward to reduce his easy mistakes and make a plan according to his opponent.

“I think I learned to play confidently and those wins definitely gave me a lot of confidence. There’s no set strategy and I want to plan according to my opponent. I want to be more consistent and reduce easy mistakes,” Srikanth said.

If Srikanth manages to cross the first two rounds, he might face a familiar foe in World Champion and local favourite Viktor Axelsen in the quarter-finals of Denmark Open.

Besides Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy will also be seen in action in the men’s singles events.

Rio Olympics and World Championship silver medalist PV Sindhu will kick start her campaign against world No. 10 China’s Chen Yufei, while Saina Nehwal will be looking for her first Super Series win in 16 months when she faces fifth-seeded Spaniard Carolina Marin in the opening round.

Meanwhile, Indian men’s doubles pairs of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy as well as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are also in the fray.

In women’s doubles event, the Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will also look for a good outing, while Satwiksairaj and Ashwini, who made it to the semi-finals of the Dutch Open last week, will also aim to continue their good run.

(With ANI inputs)