Denmark Open: Srikanth beats Viktor Axelsen to reach semi-finals

Odense [Denmark], October 21 (ANI): Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Friday beat World Champion Viktor Axelsen in three games to reach the semi-finals of the Denmark Open after Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy lost their respective quarter-final matches yesterday.

The 24-year-old, came from a game down to beat Axelsen 14-21, 22-20, 21-7 in a hard-fought last-eight contest to enter the semi-finals.

Srikanth lost the first game but later won the strongly contested second game 22-20.

Srikanth did not give any chance to Axelsen in the third game, winning it 21-7 and reserved his place in the semi-finals of the men's singles event.

The match lasted for 55 minutes.