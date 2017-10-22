Denmark Open: Shuttler Srikanth to take on Hyun Il in finals

Odense [Denmark], October 22 (ANI): Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth will aim to win the Denmark Open Superseries Premier tournament when he takes on Lee Hyun Il of Korea in the finals of the men's singles event here on Sunday.

Srikanth, who is seeded eighth in the tournament, defeated Wong Wing Ki Vincent of Hong Kong in straight games to book his place in the summit showdown.

The 24-year-old produced a rich vein of form to ease past Vincent 21-18, 21-17 in a one-sided semi-final clash that lasted just 39 minutes.

Hyun Il, on the other hand, made it to the finals after sweeping aside his countryman and top seed Son Wan Ho in a three-game thriller that lasted one-and-a-half hour.

After comfortably winning the first game, Hyun Il went down in the second, before he bounced back to post a 25-23, 18-21, 21-17 win over Wan Ho and seal a berth in the finals.

Srikanth, who clinched the Indonesia Open and the Australian Open this year, is now just one step away from his third Super Series Premier title. (ANI)