Denmark Open: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal Enter Quarterfinals

New Delhi: Three star Indian badminton shuttlers entered into the last eight at the Denmark Open Super Series Premier tournament in Odense on Thursday. The biggest focus match from the Indian point of view was when HS Prannoy took on former world number one Chong Wei and pulling off a stunning win, the unseeded Indian beat the seventh seed Malaysian 21-17 11-21 21-19 in a tough match that spanned just over an hour.

World No. 8 Kidambi Srikanth, who already has two super series titles at Indonesia and Australia to his name, defeated Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Jin 21-13 8-21 21-18, while Saina Nehwal, who won a bronze at the Glasgow World Championship, prevailed over Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol 22-20 21-13 in women’s singles pre-quarterfinals.

US Open champion Prannoy will next face Korea’s top seed Son Wan Ho, Srikanth will meet current world champion Viktor Axelsen, while Saina will square off against Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi. Also through to the quarters were England’s Rajiv Ouseph, Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki Vincent, Korea’s Lee Hyun Il, Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen.

In women’s singles, top seed and world no 1 Tai Tzu Ying, Korean duo of Sung Ji Hyun and Kim Hyo Min, Japan’s Sayaka Sato, China’s Chen Yufei and Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon also reached the last eight. (With PTI inputs)