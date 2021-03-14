Kerala: Denied Ticket, Mahila Cong Chief Quits, Shaves Head

Kerala Mahila Congress President Lathika Subhash got her head tonsured, to register her protest against the candidates list released by the party leadership on Sunday, 14 March.

Subhash protested in front of the party office in Thiruvananthapuram and resigned from her post shortly after.

In a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, Subhash said that she has been working for the party from the age of 24.

“Even when other candidates were given tickets to contest I campaigned for them wholeheartedly during the past,” she said, adding women candidates of the party have been ignored by the leadership.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President Mullapally Ramachandran had released 86 names out of 92 posts the party is set to contest.

“There are women candidates who have been working for the party since decades. Many names which the Mahila Congress gave the leadership were ignored,” Subhash said.

Subhash mentioned the name of Congress leader Bindu Krishna who was given ticket at Kollam constituency. “She had come to the verge of tears before she was given a seat,” Subhash alleged.

She wanted Ettumanoor ticket, Lathika Subhash told media.

During her time as Congress women’s wing leader she had been a target for slander campaigns Subhash said, adding she continued with to work for the party because of commitment.

Mullappally Ramachandran, however, did not answer media queries about Subhash’s accusations.

