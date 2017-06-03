Demonstrate high level of sporting spirit against India: PCB chief

Birmingham, June 3 (IANS) On the eve of the high-octane ICC Champions Trophy clash against India on Sunday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Shaharyar Khan met the members of the green brigade and asked them to demonstrate a high level of sporting spirit while taking on the Virat Kohli-led side.

Khan also asked his players to take on the men-in-blue with confidence.

"Shaharyar Khan met with the players and team management today in Birmingham ahead of their opening match against India on June 4. He stressed on the need of showing fighting spirit and playing with complete unity," a PCB release read.

"India-Pakistan match is a great competition and I expect from the players to demonstrate high level of sporting spirit," Khan was quoted as saying by the release.

Khan also spoke about the expectations that Pakistan fans around the world have from the team and Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men shouldn't let them down.

"He emphasised on the players to play the game with composure, confidence and discipline. He also stated that Pakistan-India match has a huge viewership and large number of people are anxious and fully involved in the game and the team has to come up to the expectations of Pakistan.

Exuding confidence, Khan said the team has the potential to lift the trophy.

"We have a young and talented team under the leadership of Sarfraz Ahmed and if the boys play at the optimum level of their capacity and talent they would succeed in their aim in the Champions Trophy," Khan said.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi had said on Friday that considering current form India hold the edge in the much-awaited clash.

"As a passionate Pakistan supporter, it's natural that I would want my team to finish on the winning side against any team, and especially against India," Afridi wrote in a column for the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"However, recent history and the depth of the India squad gives it a slight edge heading into the game," the former all-rounder added.

--IANS

tri/bg