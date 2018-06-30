"Demonetization is a money laundering scam that govt created": Priyanka Chaturvedi

Congress Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, recently said that demonetization is a government created 'money laundering scam'. The leader also alleged the government for helping its 'suited-booted' friends, convert black money into white through money laundering. Addressing a press conference in the capital, Congress Leader accused the Modi government of creating a "money laundering scam" through demonetization. "I would like to remind real, fake and shadow Fin Mins of India, demonetisation is a money laundering scam that govt created. This govt has worked towards one goal-continue to protect its suited booted friends and ensure help to convert black money into white" said Priyanka Chaturvedi. The allegations by the Congress came amid the reports of 50 percent rise in the money parked by Indians in Swiss banks in 2017.