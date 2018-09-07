Demonetisation and GST badly hurt small and marginal enterprises: Manmohan Singh
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government for not fulfilling their promises. While addressing the gathering, Singh said programs like Make in India and Stand up India yet to make meaningful impact on industrial production growth. He added that small and marginal enterprises are yet derive any benefits from ease of doing business and demonetisation and hasty implementation of GST have badly hurt these enterprises.