Demonetisation destroyed smaller medium industry: P Chidambaram

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government over rise in fuel prices and other economic issues, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said that Indian economy has become like a car whose three tyres are punctured. According to him the major damage began during demonetisation."The first major damage was demonetisation. Demonetisation destroyed smaller medium industry, jobs in unorganized sector, destroyed virtually crippled the construction industry. Daily workers lost their jobs for almost two months. Shops were empty. Demonetisation virtually destroyed the India's economic momentum," said P Chidambaram.