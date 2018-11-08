Demonetisation anniversary: Use of public money by this govt only meant disaster, says Yechury

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury spoke on the second anniversary of demonetisation, critiquing it in New Delhi on Thursday. Yechury said, "The use of public money by this government only meant a disaster. The government is giving figure of those who are coming into the taxes. What government is not giving is amount of tax collected. None of the targets have been met. Neither the GST targets, there are only showing the numbers of people. It doesn't mean that the revenue of government has gone up."