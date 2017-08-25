Dembele's likely departure will cause problems for Borussia Dortmund

Berlin, Aug 25 (IANS) Receiving up to 150 million euro ($177 million) for forward Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona might be a reason to celebrate for Borussia Dortmund, but head coach Peter Bosz is left with problems as he has to integrate an attacker so early in the new football season.

The deal, however, is reason enough for critical reflection. Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has said the deal is imminent but not yet done and dusted. Both parties need to negotiate details by August 31 when the transfer window closes in Germany, reports Xinhua news agency.

If it does go ahead it will make the 20-year old Frenchman the second most expensive player in football history after Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar Junior recently signed for Paris St Germain for 222 million euro ($261 million).

It may be understandable that a player is enticed by the chance to join one of Europe's leading teams like Barcelona. Dembele however blackmailed his club by skipping training and leaving the country. He even refused to remain in contact with his current club despite having a contract that runs until 2021.

The manner in which Dembele -- and presumably his management -- tried to force Dortmund into allowing him to leave must cause concern among football clubs. Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness assumed that Barcelona might be behind the strange behaviour.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke accused Barcelona of being the source behind the strike. "You can't believe a 20-year-old would miss training without the approval of the interested club? We have to talk about Barcelona's role. A player going on strike is something new," said Watzke.

Dembele is said to have signed a five-year contract with Barcelona.

According to insiders, Dortmund will be paid 120 million euros ($142 million) directly and then up to 30 million euros ($35.43 million) in bonus payments depending on the number of games Dembele plays and how many titles he wins.

"Should the deal go through, our team will lose quality. We will react and do something on the transfer market," Watzke told Dortmund club members, "A player like Dembele cannot be replaced one by one."

According to some reports, Maxwell Cornet (Olympique Lyon) and the Brazilian Malcom (Girondins Bordeaux) are potential targets. Dortmund's star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is said to be disappointed at losing his striking partner as he provided many assists.

Despite the Dembele deal, the club will stick to its goals such as again qualifying for the 2018/19 Champions League by coming third or better at the end of the current Bundesliga season and reaching the knock-out stage in the current campaign of Europe's top club competition.

Dembele has already made seven appearances for France scoring his first goal in a 3-2 win over England in June. Currently, he was not selected by French national coach Didier Descamps due to his training antics.

Last season, he scored 10 goals and provided 21 assists as Dortmund finished third in the league, won the German Cup and reached the Champions League quarterfinals.

