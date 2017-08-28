Dembele signs 5-year contract with Barcelona after $178-mn transfer

Barcelona, Aug 28 (IANS) French striker Ousmane Dembele on Monday signed a five-year contract with Catalan football giants Barcelona.

After undergoing the medical tests, the former Borussia Dortmund forward signed the contract that links him to Barcelona until 2022, reports Efe.

Commenting on joining the five-time European champions, the 20-year-old said in a statement: "I am very happy to be here. It has always been my dream to be at Barça. "And now I am here. I am very happy to have achieved my dream.

"This is the best club in the world with the best players in the world ... My aim is to do everything for the club, everything for the team, and to have an understanding with my team-mates," he added.

On August 25, Barcelona said on its website that it had reached an agreement with the German side for the transfer of Dembele for 105 million euros ($178.15 million) plus add-ons.

The deal marks a new record for Barcelona, as it is set to pay out undisclosed variable bonuses in addition to the $178.15 million.

The France international was born in the French town of Vernon and turned professional at the age of 18 with Ligue 1 club Stade Rennais FC.

Dembele scored 10 goals in 49 matches with Dortmund last season, and was third on the list of players with most assists in Europe, reaching 20 in all competitions.

