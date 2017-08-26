Dembele joins FC Barcelona

Madrid, Aug 26 (IANS) Ousmane Dembele will be FC Barcelona's new player this season after the club and Borussia Dortmund reached an agreement, the Spanish La Liga giants have officially announced.

According to a FC Barcelona statement on Friday, the deal with the German Bundesliga side included a transfer fee of 105 million euros ($124.7 million) plus add-ons in pursuit of the French forward, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 20-year-old Dembele will arrive on Sunday to undergo a medical on Monday, to sign his five-year contract and to be officially presented, the club said, adding that his buy out clause is set at 400 million euros ($477.25 million).

The France international was born in French town of Vernon and turned professional at the age of 18 with Ligue 1 club Stade Rennais FC.

Dembele scored 10 goals in 49 matches with former German Bundesliga champions Borussia Dortmund last season, and was third on the list of players with most assists in Europe, reaching 20 in all competitions.

--IANS

