Demand of constitution amendment in Nepal is temporary, says political analyst

An analyst in Nepal has claimed the demand of constitution amendment by the agitating parties would fade out with time claiming it to be driven by the political motives. Prakash Timilsina, Madhesh analyst claimed disgruntled parties of Madhesh would not have demands except constitution amendment in future to reach out the voters. The September- 2015 promulgated constitution of Nepal had ignited the fire of protest in the Southern plains blocking the flow of goods and essential materials from India. With the rage increasing and protest being elongated more than 100 people lost their lives in period of about 6 months. The Madhesh based parties who fought as Madheshi Morcha is now unified under one umbrella with the name Rastriya Janata Party- Nepal. The fume for the constitution amendment which still is fresh already have failed once. The constitution amendment over the issues of the citizenship and other rights for the madhesh and other minority groups was turned down as it failed to garner a clear majority of two-third in the previously dissolved parliament in 2017. With the three tier elections held simultaneously within a short duration the Communist Parties of Nepal have garnered majority of two-third appointing KP Sharma Oli as the first Prime Minister of the Federal Nepal.