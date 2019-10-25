We demand 1 cabinet, 1 state minister berth in Maharashtra: Ramdas Athawale

Republican Party of India Chief and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Ramdas Athawale demanded one cabinet and one state minister berth in Maharashtra Government. "We demand one cabinet and one state minister berth in Maharashtra government. Amit Shah Ji will visit Mumbai to hold discussions with meet Uddhav Thackeray Ji on who all will be made minsters in the state cabinet," said Athawale. BJP is leading on over 100 seats in Maharashtra and final results of Assembly polls will be announced by Election Commission soon.