Delta Responsible for 77% Covid-19 Infections Across K'taka, Predominant Variant Among Children Too

Genome sequencing of the virus during the second Covid-19 wave revealed that the Delta variant of the Coronavirus has been the predominant one causing infections among children in Karnataka.

“There is no distinctive variant in children infected with the coronavirus. It is mainly Delta that is seen, almost predominantly Delta,” Prof V Ravi, nodal officer for genome sequencing who has been studying gene sequences in samples of children from Karnataka told the Indian Express.

Reportedly, the move to study genome sequences of the virus that has infected children in the second wave is part of efforts to prepare for the third next wave of infections. This shall also help in understanding if any new variants of the virus are currently affecting children.

Prof V Ravi, a former professor of virology at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences and chairman of an eight-member genomic surveillance committee in Karnataka was tasked by a technical advisory committee guiding the Karnataka government on the Covid-19 crisis to study gene sequences in samples from Covid-affected children.

The data from genome sequencing in Karnataka show that nearly 77 per cent of infections have been caused by the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant. According to the data, 1,089 of 1,413 Covid-19 cases have been due to the Delta variant.

Meanwhile, the Kappa (B.1.617.1) variant has been seen in 159 cases, Alpha (B.1.1.7) in 155, Beta (B.1.351) in seven, and the Delta plus (B.1.617.2.1(AY.1)) in three. Around 10 per cent of the 29.05 lakh positive cases recorded in Karnataka have been among children, aged between 0-19, and the death rate in the category has been 0.1 per cent.

The study also found that in the second wave since March 2021, the double mutant B.1.617.2 Delta variant and the B.1.1.7 Alpha variant had completely displaced a previously dominant strain (B.1.36.29) that was affecting the population.

The fear that the third Covid-19 wave will be far more effective on children led to the study on the variants infecting children. Over the past week, there has been a concern in Karnataka over the possible beginning of the third wave on account of a large number of infections being reported in the neighbouring Kerala and districts bordering Kerala where the positivity rate has surged.

