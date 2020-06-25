Dell Technologies Partners With NASSCOM to Build Robust Ecosystem to Support SMEs and Startups Across India

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Story Highlights • Exclusive offers on Dell's Client and Infrastructure solutions to ensure business resiliency • The partnership is aimed to benefit more than 2400 SMEs and 9000+ startups pan India Full Story: Dell Technologies has collaborated with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) to help SMEs and Startups ensure smooth operations and maintain business continuity during the present challenging times. Positioned under NASSCOM’s SME Advantage program, this partnership intends to build a robust ecosystem to support them, by bringing together important products and services, indispensable for any business, at a competitive price.

Dell’s association with NASSCOM is set to impact more than 2400 SMEs, and 9000+ startups that are part of NASSCOM 10,000 Startups network. They will be provided with exclusive offers and rates on Dell’s Client and Infrastructure solutions. With these solutions, the organizations can equip their teams with industry leading technology and ensure business resiliency.

“At Dell, we are committed to ensuring smooth operations and business continuity for our customers. Through this unique collaboration with NASSCOM, we are taking a step further towards building an ecosystem that is aimed at making organizations much more competitive and operationally efficient. This partnership will present exclusive offers on Dell's Client and Infrastructure solutions to the NASSCOM members enabling them to keep their organizations agile, secure and growing in today’s rapidly changing environment. Our solutions are designed to empower organizations to continue with their business as usual and innovate into a new future,” says, Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies India.

“COVID has not only upended lives but also disrupted businesses globally. At NASSCOM, we are committed towards harbouring a conducive environment for our SME and Startups and help them amid these testing times. We are extremely delighted to partner with Dell Technologies under our SME Advantage program to bring exclusively curated solutions for our SME members, and together play a key role in their business resiliency efforts,” says, Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM.

The partnership is aimed at helping the ecosystem evolve digitally, while reducing their operational costs, by leveraging premium products and services from Dell Technologies at best prices. The client solutions offered are designed to keep the organization secure and their employees productive, no matter where they work from. Along with this, Dell’s infrastructure solutions will enable them to have greater control of their IT and, help protect their business and customer data with better security measures.

About NASSCOM The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM®) is the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the Tech industry in India and comprises over 2800-member companies including both Indian and multinational organizations that have a presence in India. Our membership spans across the entire spectrum of the industry from start-ups to multinationals and from products to services, Global Service Centers to Engineering firms. Guided by India’s vision to become a leading digital economy globally, NASSCOM focuses on accelerating the pace of transformation of the industry to emerge as the preferred enablers for global digital transformation. Our strategic imperatives are to reskill and upskill India’s IT workforce to ensure that talent is future-ready in terms of new-age skills, strengthen the innovation quotient across industry verticals, create new market opportunities - both international and domestic, drive policy advocacy to advance innovation and ease of doing business, and build the Industry narrative with focus on Talent, Trust and Innovation. And, in everything we do, we will continue to champion the need for diversity and equal opportunity.

NASSCOM has played a key role in not just the growth of the Industry to become a $180+Billion industry today, but we have helped establish the Tech industry in India as one of the most trusted partners, globally. NASSCOM continues to make significant efforts in contributing towards India’s GDP, exports, employment, infrastructure development and global visibility. Our membership base constitutes over 95% of the industry revenues in India and employs over 4 million professionals, and as technology blends into every aspect of the economy, we expect the industry to become key driver of growth, development and inclusion for the country. Our mission is to make India a global hub for Innovation and Talent so when the world thinks Digital, the world will think India.

About Dell Technologies Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era. PWR PWR