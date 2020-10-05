Dell Small Business Month Specials - Time for Entrepreneurs to Make a Smart Move

The coronavirus-induced pandemic has made 2020 anything but a normal year. With businesses shut during the national lockdown, many small businesses have been left wondering about their future. As we slowly return and adjust to the ‘new normal’, these businesses are looking for any relief they can avail to get back on their feet. Thankfully, when it comes to technology, Dell is here to take care of small businesses through its annual Small Business Month.

THE COVID-19 IMPACT

In the Covid-19 era, Dell’s Small Business Month takes on even more significance as it helps one of the worst-affected business segments by giving incentives to retool and upgrade laptops and PCs that will help small businesses prosper once again.

This year, there is an emphatic shift in Dell’s marketing and communications for small business customers with the IT giant more focussed on solutions and support to tide entrepreneurs through this testing period. That’s a big shift away from the usual full-funnel creative campaign and large experiential events that typically marks Small Business Month.

Small businesses that are starting back up after an enforced break need to feel reassured that they can concentrate on reviving demand rather than getting stuck over tech issues. Which is where Dell’s Small Business Month comes in. Not only does it offer entrepreneurs attractive discounts to setup their online business with the latest devices, it all provides dedicated support and personalised solutions for every type of small business. Once the tech is taken care of, entrepreneurs are free to spend more time doing the things that they love to expand their small business.

DELL’S SMALL BUSINESS MONTH

With a deep understanding of the pain points of small businesses, the tech giant has taken various initiatives that help SMBs not only overcome the hurdles of tech adoption but also understand what will work best for their particular needs, such as:

Small Business Security — data backup and cybersecurity to protect the business information

Small Business Services — financing, deployment and equipment maintenance)

Small Business Innovation — the latest tech products to help boost productivity

Small Business Productivity — optimised software to increase efficiency and productivity





Apart from these host of solutions from the tech giant, it has an initiative called ‘Small Business Month’ (SB Month), which it launched over three years ago. “Our programs for our small business customers are focused on talking about our solutions and support services. As part of the SB Month initiative, we take the opportunity to thank our small business customers for the essential role they play in our business and communities. “said Ritu Gupta, Marketing Director, Dell India.

SUPPORT & SOLUTIONS FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

Dell is determined to tell entrepreneurs that it is the Small Business Partner for all of its small business tech needs. Building on its success from last year’s Small Business Month, this year the campaign is aimed at increasing awareness of Dell’s dedicated Small Business tech advisors and showcase their dedication and appreciation for Small Businesses.

From offering one-on-one dedicated support to offering tailored solutions for every type of small business along with providing advice for that comes from a legacy built over three decades, Dell’s Technological Advisors are on hand to offer their very best solutions to ensure Small Business Month is a success not just for Dell but more specifically for entrepreneurs looking to get the right advice on how to kickstart their business journey in the coming months. All one has to do to get going is register on their website here.

When 2020 began, no one imagined just how different the year would turn out for everyone across the world. As we rebuilt our lives and businesses, it’s more than necessary to have a trusted partner to help small business owners along the way.

We can’t think of anyone better than Dell who have been at the forefront of celebrating exactly that through Small Business Month for the past three years and counting. As Dell says, there’s nothing small about your business.

This is a partnered post.