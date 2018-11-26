Dell hosting women entrepreneur network meet in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) Global computer maker Dell Technologies is hosting for the first time in India its Dell Women's Entrepreneur Network (DWEN) meeting in this tech hub on Tuesday to focus on women funding women, said the US-based firm on Monday.

"The event brings innovators, investors and influencers who dedicate to build high-growth firms led by women," said the company in a statement here ahead of the meet.

About 100 women entrepreneurs, venture capitalists and business leaders from across India will participate and deliberate on the startup ecosystem and investment opportunities in the sub-continent.

"Women's entrepreneurship rates rose globally 13 per cent in 2017, reflecting the momentum of greater female representation across public and private sectors in many regions the world over," said the statement.

Among the Indian women entrepreneurs participating in the event include Seedfund founder Bharati Jacob, Chumbak co-founder Subhra Chadda, Find Me A Shoe co-founder Shabari Raje, Ray IoT Solutions co-founder Ranjana Nair and Rehash Technologies co-founder Shruti Sinha.

"As access to capital or technology and cultural and political barriers continue to limit the success of women-owned businesses, our mission is to empower them by removing the barriers to entrepreneurship and accelerate change to thrive," said DWEN Director Ingrid Devin in the statement.

By hosting the global event in India, the company hopes to foster an ecosystem for women entrepreneurs across the country.

"The event enables women entrepreneurs to learn and support each other and foster the growth of their community. Recognising the challenges and leveraging the summit will help accelerate their representation in India's startup ecosystem," said Dell Enterprise, Data and Mobile Engineering Vice President Sheenam Ohrie in the statement.

Through the network, Dell connects women entrepreneurs the world over with networks, sources of capital, knowledge and technology, giving them the power to do more.

Since its inception in 2010, the annual gathering of businesswomen from the world over was held at San Francisco in the US, Cape Town in South Africa, Berlin in Germany, New Delhi and Shanghai in China among other cities.

--IANS

fb/nir