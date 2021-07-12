Delivery of decisions under PM Modi rid country of policy paralysis disease: Naqvi

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The 'delivery of decisions' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has rid the country of the 'disease of policy paralysis', Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday, hailing the Centre's performance in the last seven years.

The Minority Affairs Minister said the Centre's transparent and result-oriented system has ensured the 'blockade of power-brokers' and the 'lock-out of the loot lobby from the corridors of power'.

While attending the oath-taking ceremony of newly-elected Rampur Zila Panchayat Chairman Khyali Ram Lodhi in Rampur, Naqvi said during the last seven years, the Modi government has focussed on development with dignity of the poor and weaker sections.

Prime Minister Modi has converted 'Rajniti (politics)' into 'Rashtraniti (national policy)' and 'Shasan (governance)' into 'Sushasan (good governance)' through his farsighted leadership and strong willpower, Naqvi was quoted as saying by a statement from his office.

The government has taken several major steps in the last seven years to ensure prosperity in the life of the poor and weaker sections, he said.

Listing a slew of welfare measures taken by the Centre, Naqvi said the government has provided 2.3 crore houses to the poor; Kisan Samman Nidhi to 11.23 crore farmers; free gas cylinders to more than eight crore needy women under 'Ujjwala Yojana'; Mudra Yojana has benefitted more than 30 crore people, while thousands of villages deprived of electricity have been provided electricity; among other welfare measures.

Every welfare scheme of the Modi government has been committed to 'development with dignity' and 'empowerment without appeasement', ensuring benefits to all needy, Naqvi said.

The government has made every section an equal partner of progress with the commitment to 'reform, perform and transform', he said.

Naqvi said there were negligible COVID-19 treatment facilities in India at the time of the coronavirus outbreak, but now after one year of the pandemic, the Centre has worked effectively to ensure facilities and resources to tackle the challenge.

The minister said the Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh have worked with commitment to 'Jaan Hai To Jahaan Hai'.