We will deliver NYAY scheme like we delivered MGNREGA: Rahul Gandhi

Speaking at a public rally in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that that if voted to power the party will deliver the NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) scheme like MGNREGA and other schemes. Rahul said, "In our manifesto we have taken a historic decision. We have decided to help eradicate poverty from India once and for all. We have decided Congress will conduct a surgical strike on poverty in 2019. We will give NYAY to people, NYAY is our non-violent weapon against poverty. I'm not Mr Narendra Modi, I don't lie. He said he'll give you Rs 15 Lakh, that was a lie. The government of India cannot give you Rs 15 Lakh in a bank account but government of India can give Rs 72,000 a year to the poorest people in India. We will deliver the NYAY scheme like we delivered MGNREGA, White Revolution and Green Revolution."