Delimitation Commission has transparent process, parties keen on assembly polls should participate: J-K Lt Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha speaking to ANI (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that Delimitation Commission is working according to the Delimitation Act and has a transparent process.

He said those who believe in democracy and want assembly polls should definitely participate in the proceedings of the commission.

"Delimitation Commission works as per Delimitation Act. Those who believe in democracy and want assembly polls should definitely participate. Commission has a transparent process. So when political parties and common people participate, better assembly can be formed," Sinha told ANI.

The Delimitation Commission, tasked with redrawing parliamentary and assemblies constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, is scheduled to visit the Union Territory from July 6 to July 9 and interact with administrative officials, political parties and public representatives there.

The decision to visit Jammu and Kashmir was taken after the panel held a meeting at the Election Commission office in the national capital on June 30.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had held a meeting with political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on June 24 and said it was an important step in the ongoing efforts towards a developed and progressive J-K.

He had said that the government's priority is to strengthen grassroots democracy in J-K and delimitation has to happen at a quick pace so that polls can happen. (ANI)