Deliberations on anti-corruption help strengthen mechanisms to eradicate graft: Delhi L-G

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal took part in a national conference on vigilance and anti-corruption on Tuesday and expressed confidence that deliberation on the issue would help in strengthening mechanisms for effectively eradicating graft.

The three-day conference, organised by the Central Bureau of Investigation, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the event, he batted for strong action to check 'dynastic corruption', saying it has become a part of the political culture in some states and is hollowing out the country like termites.

In a tweet, Baijal said, 'Participated in the inaugural session of National Conference on Vigilance and Anti Corruption inaugurated by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on the theme 'Vigilant India, Prosperous India'.' 'I am confident that the deliberations would help in strengthening mechanisms for eradicating corruption effectively and promoting integrity, transparency and accountability in citizen service,' he said in another tweet.