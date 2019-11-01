Delhi's weather being magnificent but not perfect with smog: Bangladesh head coach

Bangladesh cricket team held a pre-match press conference in the national capital, ahead of their match with Team India. Team's head coach Russell Domingo reacted on the national capital's smoggy climate by saying that he liked the weather but not perfect with the smog. "The weather is being magnificent it's not perfect with the smog but it's the same of both teams, it's not perfect, it's not ideal, but there is nothing to complain about or mourn about, we just have to get on with it," said Domingo.