Delhi's saga of deteriorating air quality continues

Onset of chilly winters and dismal air quality is proving to be a deadly combination for Delhi residents. As overall air quality consistently remains in 'very poor' category, Delhiites are getting used to the conditions. Still covered in a visible blanket of thick smog, the union territory continues to choke three years on. It has been a while since Delhi breathed safer, cleaner air. Pollutants called PM 10, which are strong enough to cause respiratory diseases were recorded at 336 in the 'poor' category, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The PM 2.5, which are finer and are capable of entering the bloodstream, through the lungs, docked at 201, in the 'very poor' category. These reading were recorded at 08:00 am. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature in Delhi will remain stable as yesterday, with highs and lows reaching 24 Degree Celsius and 8 Degree Celsius along with moderate fog in the air. However, Delhi is expected to receive light rains on Tuesday and Wednesday, which might come as a boon at such a time. After taking cognisance of the deteriorating air quality, the EPCA will soon hold a meeting, specifically for industries set up in and around Delhi, to discuss the progress of shifting from coal to natural gas. The organisation had stated that "the ease of breathing" cannot be compromised for the "ease of business". On Constitution Day last week, President Ram Nath Kovind also spoke on the increasing air pollution across the country and stated, "If a child suffers from asthma as a result of air pollution, I see it as a gap in justice." According to the latest report published by the World Health Organisation (WHO), as many as one million lives in the world can be saved if all the countries reduce the menace of air pollution in accordance with the Paris Agreement by 2050. WHO presented this report at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP24) in Katowice on December 5 this year.