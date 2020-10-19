Delhi's poor air quality deteriorates; Kamal Nath's remark stokes row | Top Headlines 19th Oct

Here are the top headlines for (19th October):

1. Delhi: In the latest news, the air quality in the national capital is worsening every passing day. The number of COVID-19 cases is expected to rise during the winter season. The air quality continues to remain in the poor category. The stubble burning in Amritsar is deteriorating the air quality in the national capital. The quality is expected to dip further in the coming days.

2. Twitter location controversy erupts after Twitter India showed Jammu and Kashmir as a part of the Peoples Republic of China in the timelines. This blunder was pointed out by a Twitter user.

3. Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath has mocked BJP leader Imarti Devi. In an address, he referred to Imarti Devi as an 'item'. This derogatory remark has sparked outrage in the State. BJP has complained to the State Election Commission.

4. Kerala Gold Scam: Customs have suspected 'foul play'.

5. Ballia Shocker: JP Nadda is maintaining his distance from the investigation after BJP MP Surendra Singh's statement. He has pulled up the MLA.

