Delhi's night shelters fill up as cold intensifies

The cold intensified in Delhi as the nearby hill stations continue to receive snowfall. As of Thursday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the highs and lows of temperature at 21 degree Celsius and 4 degree Celsius, respectively, along with cold wave. The overall air quality index (AQI) deteriorated to 'very poor' category here as smog continues to cloud over the national capital. Inadequate nutrition and exposure to cold wave have forced the homeless in Delhi to seek refuge in night shelters. Night shelters near AIIMS (All India Institutes of Medical Sciences) and Lodhi Road were filled to the brim owing to extreme cold conditions. The free of cost shelters provide people with blankets and tea apart from an enclosed space to spend the night. Those who did not find space in night shelters slept covered under the open sky on pavements.