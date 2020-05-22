Delhi's Mortality Rate Amongst Lowest in World Even amid Reports of Under-reporting

Delhi has reported 11,659 Covid-19 cases – the second-highest in the country thus far – after Mumbai. It also recorded its highest surge with 571 new cases on May 21. It has reported more than 500 cases each in the last three days (500 on 19th May and 534 on 20th May).

Delhi was unlucky with its initial rise in cases, linked to two major events – the inflow of passengers from other countries in February-March and the Nizamuddin Markaz event which accounted for at least 1,080 cases in the national capital.

But despite a high number of cases, what is startling is the corresponding number of deaths! Delhi has reported just 194 deaths so far and has one of the lowest Mortality Rates not only amongst major cities in India but in the world.

This is remarkable keeping in mind that the Union and Delhi government both, have considerably eased norms in the national capital post Lockdown 3.

As per data updated till May 20, Delhi is second only to Chennai in Mortality Rate amongst major cities in India. But the national capital is three and a half times the size and double the population of Chennai and thus its efforts in controlling the number of deceased stand out.

Delhi’s Mortality Rate of just 1.59 is also amongst the lowest when compared with some of the major cities around the world. Just for perspective, it is 14 times lower than Brussels, 13 times than London, 12 times Bergamo and 10 times Rio de Janiero. It is even better than Berlin which was hailed as a model for containment of deaths due to Covid-19.

Along with the low Mortality Rate, Delhi also has a very low Death Rate (DR) per 1 lakh people. Its DR of 0.88 is better than Kolkata (1.13), Mumbai (3.92), Ahmedabad (7.38) and Pune (3.09) amongst others. Of course, it can be argued that Delhi’s large population gives it a lower DR. But DR is also a function of the number of deaths so it is to Delhi’s credit that in spite of the large population it has managed to control the number of the deceased (unlike Mumbai).

5,192 people have recovered in Delhi which implies that its Recovery Rate (RR) of 47% is amongst the highest in comparison to other major cities in India. Just for perspective, Mumbai has a RR of 19.1%, Ahmedabad (33.8%), Chennai (25%) and Kolkata (36.6%). Compared to major states, Maharashtra has a RR of 26%, Tamil Nadu (45%), Gujarat (42%), Uttar Pradesh (59%), West Bengal (37%), Karnataka (38%) and Andhra Pradesh (63%).

