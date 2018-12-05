Delhi's Indian Accent named top restaurant in the country

ew Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Delhi's Indian Accent is the number one restaurant in India, according to travel site TripAdvisor.

The winners of TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice awards were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews for restaurants around the world, gathered over a 12-month period, says a company release.

"Dining in each of these restaurants is an experience in itself with dishes that are not only a visual delight but also full of exquisite flavours," Nikhil Ganju, Country Manager, TripAdvisor India, said in a statement.

Indian Accent, New Delhi was honoured with the award for its exquisite take on dishes and fine dining experience. It has won the number one Traveller's Choice Restaurant in India for the fifth time.

Manish Mehrotra, Corporate Chef, Indian Accent Restaurants, said: "We are humbled to have won this award for the fifth consecutive year. A big shout out to our diners who have supported us always and, of course, the amazing team that we have both in the kitchen and at service in the restaurant."

The second position went to Mosaic - Kochi (Cochin), Kerala, followed by Dakshin - Hyderabad, Spice Kitchen - Pune, Maharashtra and K3 - New Delhi.

France's Au Crocodile is number one fine dining restaurant in the world and China's TRB Hutong is number one in Asia.

