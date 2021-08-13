Delhi's Iconic Sita Ram Diwan Chand Offers Free 'Chole Bhature' To All 'Neeraj's

Neeraj Chopra became the second-ever Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, and the only Indian to win a gold medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020. Ever since his victory, the central government, state governments announced monetary prizes for the Olympian. The 23-year-old farmer’s son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana produced the second throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India’s 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics. A medal was always expected from the 23-year-old who went into the game as the second favourite after Germany’s Johannes Vetter, who surprisingly failed to qualify for the final round after failing to stay in the top eight. Neeraj had qualified for the final with a throw of 86.65m and topping Group A. This was Neeraj Chopra’s first appearance at the Olympics but his journey towards clinching an Olympic berth has not been easy, amid a few injury setbacks hindering his goal.

Such has been the influence of the young gold medallist that now, that people in Delhi who share the same name with him will get free food on August 13. The owner of Delhi’s iconic eatery, Sita Ram Diwan Chand located in Paharganj, is offering to free chole bhature to anyone named ‘Neeraj’ on August 13 in an attempt to celebrate Chopra’s victory. The exact location of the shop is 2243, Rajguru Marg, Chuna Mandi, Paharganj New Delhi.

In a poster, the shop said, “We are excited that we will be serving free chole bhature to all the people having name as Neeraj on 13 August in the joy of Neeraj Chopra winning gold medal in Tokyo Olympics.”

Sita Ram Diwan Chand in Paharganj has been the frontrunner of serving one of the best chole bhatures in the national capital for years and continues to be an iconic food joint for Delhites. Founded in the 1970s, the eatery continues to be on of the top three go-to places in Delhi for chole bhature.

While chole bhature maybe a go-to for a lot of North Indians, Neeraj himself perhaps may stray away from it. The Olympian follows a strict diet: On any regular event day, Chopra’s diet is anything with low fat. Grilled chicken breast, eggs, fruits, and salad. A recent addition is a salmon. But sushi with its raw seafood goodness isn’t for everyone’s stomach. However, bread and omelette is something that the 23-year-old can have any day of the week. As an athlete who is constantly travelling, Chopra had initially found it tough in terms of finding Indian food and Indian restaurants but over the years he does not have any fixed preferences and eats whatever he gets. The Desi boy has stayed away from Sushi but hopes his mother in Panipat has his favourite Choorma ready. “It is a simple dish of roti, ghee, and sugar. “I travel so much that I don’t miss home food so much now, but there is nothing like Ghar ka khana.”

There is however, one ‘junk food’ which Chopra treats himself to: Gol gappas.

This is not the first instance of people with the same name as Chopra getting benefitted from his victory. Earlier, Usha Breco company, which runs the Junagarh ropeway, had announced that anybody whose name is Neeraj would be able to make a free trip to this ropeway till 20th August.

A petrol pump operator in Gujarat had also announced to distribute free petrol for two days to anybody whose name is Neeraj. This Indian Oil petrol pump is situated in Netrang in Bharuch district of Gujarat which announced giveaway through a notice on the petrol pump. The notice said that anybody whose name is Neeraj can have petrol worth Rs501 for free.

