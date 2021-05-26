Delhi's first drive-through vaccination centre launched at Vegas Mall, Dwarka

Delhi's first drive-through vaccination centre at Vegas Mall, Dwarka. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Delhi's first drive-through vaccination centre for people above 18 years, established by the Delhi government in collaboration with Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

Launching the vaccination centre, Kejriwal said that several more drive-through vaccination centres will be launched in the next few days.

"We started a drive-through vaccination centre in Dwarka from today and will open more such centres in Delhi. We are just waiting for an adequate supply of vaccines. I hope the Central government will ensure supply of vaccines soon so that we can open more centres," said Kejriwal.

It will be first-of-its-kind centre in Delhi where citizens can get vaccinated sitting inside their car. It will have both routine on site (operational from 9 am to 9 pm) as well as drive-through vaccination facilities (operational from 9 am to 5 pm).

Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital will run the vaccination drive at Vegas Mall, Sector 14, Dwarka.

Dr Aashish Chaudhry, MD, Aakash Healthcare, said "We are at the forefront of fighting the pandemic since the beginning both in offering treatment and the phased vaccination drive. We have already been running two vaccination centres since January. However, we have procured an additional 30,000 doses for the vaccination centres at Vegas Mall. Drive-through vaccination is becoming increasingly popular and we feel honoured to partner with the government of Delhi for this initiative in the national capital."

"It is one of the safest ways to get vaccinated while maintaining social distance and other COVID protocols. During the observation period, people can park their cars at designated areas and are not allowed to alight. We hope this vaccination centre will not only address the issues related to access to vaccines but with its convenience, will encourage more young people to come forward and get their jab," he added.

Story continues

According to a press release, people seeking inoculation at these centres will need to register on CoWIN and book the desired time by dialling 8800015999 (drive-through) or 8800015905 / 01143388888 (on-site). No walk-ins will be allowed at the centre that will administer both first dose and second doses of the vaccine.

The fee for getting vaccinated at the facility inside the Vegas Mall is Rs 1,000. The fee for vaccination sitting in your own vehicle is 1,400.

People looking for a second dose also must get themselves registered on the CoWIN app and one must carry his/her Aadhaar Card as identity proof.

"This is the most convenient way in which people can access vaccination, which is important to break the chain of transmission. We are glad to partner with Aakash Healthcare and Vegas Mall for this drive. I urge people to continue to remain vigilant and practise COVID-appropriate behaviour even after vaccination." said JC Chaudhry, chairman, Aakash Healthcare.

The centre will also run a mobile vaccination unit called VaxiVan, to vaccinate people in the residential housing societies and corporate offices.

"Our innovative drive-through vaccination centre is the first in Delhi and with the kind of robust processes we have designed for both onsite and drive-through vaccination centres, it is bound to bring satisfaction and a feeling of safety among the masses," said Dr Kousar A Shah, COO, Aakash Healthcare.

"We are happy that the Delhi government has accepted our proposal and is supporting us. We are committed to helping city authorities and municipal corporations in the vaccination of all citizens. Since people will be in their cars, social distancing norms will be automatically followed in an organised manner and accelerate the vaccination process as well. As the second wave of Covid-19 sweeps across India, there is a need for mass scale and rapid vaccination of people," said Kawal Kumar (Pinki), director of RP Group and Vegas Mall. (ANI)