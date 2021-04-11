Delhi's COVID battle: CM Arvind Kejriwal imposes new restrictions in National Capital; rules out lockdown

India continues its fight with Coronavirus and a fresh set of guidelines and restrictions have been imposed in the National Capital by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi is now witnessing a daily spike in the COVID cases and in order to contain the spread of the virus, the Chief Minister has announced restricted social gatherings and reduced capacity in public transport. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in the National Capital for the moment. 8,000 fresh COVID cases were reported in the last 24 hours, which is the highest single-day spike in 2021 in the National Capital.