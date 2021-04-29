Delhi's COVID-19 death toll stands at 15,377, clarifies govt

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The COVID-19 death toll in the national capital stands at 15,377, the Delhi government clarified on Thursday after an earlier discrepancy.

In Wednesday's health bulletin, the death toll mentioned was 14,248.

As many as 25,986 fresh COVID-19 cases and 368 deaths were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 99,752.

81,829 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, recording a positivity rate of 31.76 per cent.

As many as 24,130 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The cumulative fatality rate stands at 1.40 per cent. (ANI)