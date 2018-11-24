Delhi's air quality slips to 'very poor' category

The air quality in the national capital slipped to 'very poor' category on Saturday morning, and is likely to get worse in the coming weeks. Pollutants called PM10, which are fine enough to cause respiratory diseases was recorded at 372, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The Particulate Matter 2.5, which are finer and are capable of entering the bloodstream, through the lungs, docked at 183 at 8:15 am in the morning. The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the temperatures in Delhi will remain stable as yesterday, with highs and lows reaching 31 Degree Celsius and 13 Degrees Celsius along with haze and mist in the air. The menace of air pollution is not restricted to Delhi or the National Capital Region, but, is also engulfing most parts of the country especially metropolitan cities.