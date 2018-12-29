Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

The air quality of Delhi is still under 'very poor' category with major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 being at 210 and 366 respectively, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The website also informs that the air quality will continue to remain in the said category till the next three days. PM 2.5 and PM 10 are at 260 and 261 respectively in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data. Delhi is grappling with severe cold wave and foggy conditions. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperature was recorded at 21.0 degree Celsius while minimum temperature was at 2.0 degree Celsius.