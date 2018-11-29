Delhi's air quality remains at 'very poor', expected to worsen

Delhi's air quality remained at an overall 'very poor' condition on Thursday, with visible blanket of thick smog over the union territory. It has been weeks since Delhi breathed safer, cleaner air and respite from hazardous air quality conditions still seems like a far thought to the locals. Yet, people still came out in the morning and went about their daily schedule of morning walks and commuting to work. Pollutants called PM 10, which are strong enough to cause respiratory diseases were recorded at 282 in the 'poor' category, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The PM 2.5, which are finer and are capable of entering the bloodstream, through the lungs, docked at 165, in the 'very poor' category. These reading were recorded at 08:00 am. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the temperature in Delhi will remain stable as yesterday, with highs and lows reaching 28 Degree Celsius and 12 Degree Celsius along with mist in the air. With little or no possibility of rains, Delhi is expected to choke under thick blanket of smog for longer. The menace of air pollution is not restricted to Delhi or the National Capital Region, but, is also engulfing most parts of the country especially metropolitan cities.