Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category, no respite in coming days

Delhi's overall air quality continues to remain unhealthy as of Monday morning, and is likely to get worse in the coming days. Pollutants called PM10, which are fine enough to cause respiratory diseases were recorded at 218, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The PM 2.5, which are finer and are capable of entering the bloodstream, through the lungs, docked at 109, in the 'poor' category. The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the temperature in Delhi will remain stable as yesterday, with highs and lows reaching 27 Degree Celsius and 10 Degrees Celsius along with shallow fog in the air. The menace of air pollution is not restricted to Delhi or the National Capital Region, but, is also engulfing most parts of the country especially metropolitan cities.