Delhi's air quality plunges to 'poor' category

Smog and dust continued to blanket the national capital on Thursday, as air quality in a number of areas fell to the 'poor' category. Smog was seen at India Gate and several other places early morning. According to the latest Air Quality Index (AQI) data, the air quality of Delhi's Lodhi Road area showed levels of prominent pollutants PM (particulate matter) 2.5 and PM 10 at 214 and 283 respectively. Major sources of air pollution include inefficient modes of transport, household fuel and waste burning, coal-fired power plants, and industrial activities. However, not all air pollution originates from human activity. For example, air quality can also be influenced by dust storms, particularly in regions close to deserts.