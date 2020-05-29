DelhiRains Trends Online With Beautiful Photos and Some Funny Memes as Delhiites Welcome Pleasant Weather After Extreme Heatwave

Coronavirus currently seems just one another problem that we are dealing with. The Northern parts of the country are grappled in a heatwave while some other states are dealing with severe locust attacks. But bringing in some respite, parts of the national capital Delhi received light rains and showers on late Thursday evening. People were more than happy to welcome the change in weather and took to Twitter to share pictures of the cloudy skies, video of the rainfall. Some others chose to express their happiness by making funny memes on the pleasant change in the weather. #DelhiRains is thus trending on Twitter and even looking at some of these pictures will give you relief. Heatwave in India: Respite From Scorching Heat Likely by May 29, Maximum Temperatures to Begin Receding From Today, Says IMD.

The Indian Meteorological Department had forecasted light showers in Delhi and thanks to the eastern winds, there was some relief by Thursday evening. This week, the mercury levels crossed the 45 degrees mark in Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and some other regions in Northern India. The rains last evening were a more than welcome change for all residents. This morning, the skies are cloudy and people could help but capture the beauty on their phones and share it online. There are some funny memes too, of those enjoying the rains and of those who are still waiting for the rain gods to bless them.

Check Tweets and Memes on #DelhiRains:

Rains With Thundering

So Beautiful!

Unfiltered, yet beautiful, skies of Delhi.😍 This shade of sky, illuminated by lightening amidst #DelhiRains, may not qualify for starting a #PurpleTwitter trend; but it surely is something to look up to, especially in such gloomy & colorless times. Nature has its own remedies. pic.twitter.com/TGGn3Jx4gg — Abhinav Saxena 🇮🇳#IndiaFightsCorona (@abhinavsaxena25) May 28, 2020



Pics That Bring Respite



A Slow Motion of the Rains

When life gives you rain, make sure you take a slo-mo.#shotoniphone #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/NN7wR52J1V — Varun Gupta (@tech4GT) May 28, 2020





Meanwhile, Other City People RN



Delhiites Right Now

#DelhiRains When it finally rains after surviving a heatwave of 47°C Delhiites:- pic.twitter.com/ofbZL5gadk — CUagain (@RECinaction) May 28, 2020



Typical Rain Song





We can totally get you if you too are desperately waiting for the rains to visit your areas and bring in a pleasant weather change. Talking about the monsoon this year, IMD said there would no delay. The onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala this year will be around June 1. So let us hope the monsoon showers are here and bring in the much-needed relief!