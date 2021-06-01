Delhiites Welcome Rain With Memes as Heavy Showers, Thunderstorm Lash the Capital

After the IMD warned of possible rains and thunderstorm lashing Delhi and adjoining parts from Monday through Wednesday in its latest forecast, the city indeed saw light rain and thundershowers although some areas received pretty heavy rainfall. The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, after weather conditions changed suddenly on Sunday evening. The IMD had predicted that thunder squall with moderate to heavy intensity rain & gusty winds with “speed of 50-80 Km/h would occur over & adjoining areas of most places of Delhi & NCR during next 2 hours”.

Visuals from several areas of the national capital and around such as Connaught Place, India Gate, Hanuman Road area received heavy rainfall and strong winds also ended up felling several trees along the way too. And true to fashion, Delhites took to Twitter to announce the arrival of rains. Some shared photos of the heavy rainfall, storm, while some did what they do best, creating memes.

Check out a some of the best Delhi rains reactions:

#DelhiRains Delhi walas :- camera laaaaa photo kheech ni hai — Parvesh || (@ParveshIsGreat) June 1, 2021

Meanwhile Delhi folks coming on twitter to inform about #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/QsTsuMEOQR — कट्टरवादी हिंदु 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@bharatgupta74) June 1, 2021

Loving the weather ❤️ #DelhiRains — Amrita Nandi Arora (@soulgirlamy) June 1, 2021

As much as I adore the weather, #DelhiRains is not the aftermath of yaas, it's the consequence of climate change. — Zoo⁷ (@AshWorld14) May 31, 2021

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 38 degrees Celsius over the next three days. The weather department has also predicted scattered to fairly heavy rain and thunderstorm over several parts of the country in the next four days.

