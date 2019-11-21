Delhiites wake up to smoggy morning as air quality continues to deteriorate

The air quality dipped further as national capital observed a smoggy morning. A thick layer of smog covered the India Gate. People were seen doing morning walk in the smog. Air quality index (AQI) data, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), this morning was major pollutant PM 2.5 at 297 ('Poor' category) at Lodhi Road and at 346 ('Very Poor' category) in the area around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The air pollution level of Delhi is worse due to stubble burning, crackers burning, etc.