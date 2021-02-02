Delhiites wake up to chilly morning

New Delhi, Feb 02 (ANI): Delhiites woke up to a freezing morning as severe cold waves blew across the national capital. Dense fog engulfed parts of the national capital on morning of February 02. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a minimum temperature of 5 degreeC and a maximum temperature of 27 degreeC for today. According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi's overall air quality stood in 'very poor' category, with overall AQI standing at 347. Cold weather continued to grip northern India in its tight clutches.