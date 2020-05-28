Delhiites step out for morning walk, cycling

New Delhi, May 28(ANI): Amid last days of lockdown 4.0, joggers and cyclists flocked to India Gate in the national capital. Weather was comparatively gloomy in the morning on May 28 after spell of heatwave. One of the locals said, “The weather today is pretty good but weather on May 27 was intolerable. Thankfully it was lockdown or else it would have been very difficult to go out in the sun.” Another local said, “On one hand government and doctors are suggesting minimal use of A.C but because of the weather conditions we have to switch it on 24*7.” IMD had predicted that intensity of heatwave will reduce from today.