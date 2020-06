New Delhi, June 25 (ANI): Joggers, morning walkers, and cyclists were seen carry out their exercises in Delhi amid COVID-19. Maximum temperature of 37.1°C was recorded in the national capital on June 24, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain for today. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Delhi has crossed 66,000 mark.