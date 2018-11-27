Delhiites continue to choke under thick blanket of smog, air quality slips to 'very poor'

As expected Delhi's air quality took another hit on Tuesday morning. People walked through thick blanket of smog to reach their workplace and for their morning walks amidst unsafe air quality levels. Pollutants called PM10, which are strong enough to cause respiratory diseases were recorded at 326 in the 'poor' category, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The PM 2.5, which are finer and are capable of entering the bloodstream, through the lungs, docked at 183, in the 'very poor' category. These reading were recorded at 08:45 am. The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the temperature in Delhi will remain stable as yesterday, with highs and lows reaching 27 Degree Celsius and 12 Degree Celsius along with shallow fog in the air. With little or no possibility of rains, Delhi is expected to choke under thick blanket of smog for longer.