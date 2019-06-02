Delhiites come out to streets to celebrate World Bicycle Day

Cyclists came out to the streets of New Delhi on Sunday morning to celebrate World Bicycle Day. While speaking to ANI, a participant said, "Every year on World Cycle Day, people should go for cycling as it is a good habit and it keeps people healthy as well as helps in reducing pollution. So, we want everybody to know that this is the right thing to do, cycling has many benefits, and you can make India healthy and pollution free." United Nations General Assembly declared June 03, 2019 as the World Bicycle Day acknowledging the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of bicycle.