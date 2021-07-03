Delhiites Bring Out Chai and Pakoda as Rains Provide Relief from Scorching Heat

New Delhi welcomed much-needed rainfall with thunderstorms and heavy winds on Friday bringing in a brief relief for residents experiencing the soaring temperatures and heatwaves in India’s national capital. As per the Met department, for the last four days, Delhi was reeling under a severe heatwave with the mercury soaring well above the 40-degree Celsius mark.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that “isolated and scattered thunderstorm activity accompanied by lightning and rainfall is likely” in Delhi and its nearby states, but no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advancement of southwest monsoon as the heatwave continues.

“Hence, subdued rainfall activity is very likely to continue to prevail over Northwest, Central and Western parts of Peninsular India during next 5-6 days,” IMD stated on its official Twitter handle.

not a big fan of rains, but this was much needed respite from the heatwave prevailing over Delhi. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/IesyNwdLJr — Vedant (@thatcrickettguy) July 2, 2021

You are what you eat. I'm chole bhature. And not steamed. #DelhiRains – finally! A much needed relief. pic.twitter.com/8tvPKkeC5b — Shreya Upadhyaya (@ShreyaOpines) July 2, 2021

It's been 2 weeks since the first thing I do in the morning is to check the weather forecast. Today in tears. Finally, it is raining in Delhi. Sad how we take little things for granted & exploit the nature. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/BWGhGThjJS — Naimisha (ନୈମିଷା) (@SpeakNaimisha) July 2, 2021

What better way to celebrate #DelhiRains with pyaaz ke pakode. pic.twitter.com/9KEHhUld0o — Varun Uppal (@varunuppal) July 2, 2021

#DelhiRains The "mitti ki khushboo" and periodic relief from the dreadful garmi, its about time pic.twitter.com/o7Vg1bhhj3 — Navya (@Navya58722000) July 2, 2021

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.1-degree Celsius, the hottest day in July since 2012 when the national capital sizzled at 43.5-degree Celsius.

