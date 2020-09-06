Delhi: Woman drug peddler held with 1.4 kg cannabis

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a female drug peddler and seized 1.4 kilograms of cannabis from her possession.

As per the police statement, secret information was received at Ambedkar Nagar police station on September 4 that a drug peddler would be arriving at H-1st, Madangir, Delhi with ganja.

After receiving the inputs, a raiding team was formed and a trap was laid at H-1st, Madangir by a team under the supervision of Inspector Mukesh Kumar SHO Ambedkar Nagar and overall supervision of Vijay Singh ACP CR Park.

Around 4 pm on the same day, police noticed that a 50-year-old lady, who was later identified as Karpi, a resident of Madangir in the national capital, with a plastic bag. The raiding team stopped the lady and after completing all formalities required under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, recovered 1.4 kgs of ganja from her possession.

A case under NDPS Act has been registered against her at police station in Ambedkar Nagar and investigation has been taken up, the police said.

The lady accused has been arrested in the case and will be produced before the court and efforts are on to trace the source, they added. (ANI)

